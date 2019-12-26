Council approves change order, completion date extension for Chase Field groundwater project

BEEVILLE – City Council members voted Tuesday, Dec. 10, to approve a $33,228 change order request and a 77-day extension on the completion date for a groundwater project being developed at the Chase Field Industrial and Airport Complex.
Kendall King, an engineer with Freese and Nichols Inc., provided council members with explanations for the requests.
King’s company designed the project and has been monitoring the progress of the $4.5 million development.
Councilman Brian Watson expressed concern over the delays in the construction and pointed out that they had cost the city money.
Councilman Ford Patton said he realized that delays in completing the project had resulted in the Beeville Water Supply District having to continue purchasing raw water from the city of Corpus Christi. However, he said he also understood the reason for the delays in completing the construction.
King explained that rainy weather last year had been the cause of most of the delays.
“We’re very, very close to being finished,” he added. The wells have been completed; a ground storage tank has been built, and treatment and pumping equipment has been installed.
Currently, the contractor at the site is waiting for electric lines to be installed by American Electric Power.
King said the project should be completed and the wells should be supplementing the city’s surface water supplies by early next year.
King explained that the contractor had completed the four wells in August 2018, but rains that started that summer delayed work by the city of Beeville on the road to the site and progress on building concrete pads at the facility.
The engineer said the wells had yet to be tested by the contractor.
“I don’t know that we’re going to produce water before Christmas,” King said.
He then told the council that the scheduled completion date had been Oct. 15.
“Maybe we should’ve visited this earlier, two or three months ago,” Patton said.
He agreed with Watson that the delays had cost the city money. Then he reminded the council that the planning stages of the project had begun years ago.
“We’ve got to complete this project,” Patton told the council.
Watson agreed and made the motion to approve the change order requested by Gonzales-DeLaGarza & Associates of San Antonio for an additional $33,228.
The motion passed with a unanimous vote.
