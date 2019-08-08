Council approves payment to contractor involved in work at Chase Field well site project

City Council members had their first look at fiscal year 2019-2020 city budget as City Finance Director Kristine Horton handed out their copies of the proposed spending plan. City Manager Joe B. Montez suggested that council members study the budget in their own time and bring questions when workshops begin next month. Those pictured are, from left, Mayor Fransico "Frank" Dominguez, Jr. and Councilmen Eric Holland and Brian Watson.