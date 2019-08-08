Council approves payment to contractor involved in work at Chase Field well site project

BEEVILLE – City Council members voted Tuesday night, July 23, to pay Gonzalez-DeLaGarza, an engineering, surveying and construction company in San Antonio, $189,228.70 for work the company has completed on a groundwater project.
The payment is the sixth request from the company since it started constructing four well pads, a 250,000-gallon ground storage tank, water treatment equipment and a booster pumping station at the Chase Field Industrial and Airport Complex earlier this year.
The work the company is doing at the site is related to the city’s $4.5 million groundwater system being built at that location.
City Manager Joe B. Montez told the council that the city hopes to use water pumped from the four wells at the former naval air station and decrease the amount the Beeville Water Supply District purchases from the City of Corpus Christi at the Nueces River.
Montez said the water purchased from the Nueces River costs the BWSD $1.05 per 1,000 gallons, and the Bee Development Authority, owner of the Chase Field facility, will charge the city only 31 cents per 1,000 gallons.
“I want to buy water at the low rate,” Montez told the council.
Kendall King, group manager for Central Texas water and wastewater with the Texas-based engineering company Freese and Nichols, had reported earlier that the project is expected to be completed by the middle of October.
King said Gonzalez-DeLaGarza had been working on the project since the third quarter of last year.
He said rainy weather experienced this year caused some delays in progress at the site. Now, with extended dry weather in the forecast, King said the contractor is expected to make progress.
Montez said the longer the project takes to complete the more it costs the city. Although Beeville residents approved a bond issue of $4.5 million to pay for the project, the city manager said he is hoping to see the final bill come in at about $4.4 million.
Council members also voted to execute an agreement to join the Bee Area Partnership with an annual contribution of $75,000 until 2024.
The BAP is being coordinated to provide a combined economic development effort shared by the city, Bee County, Bee County Chamber of Commerce, Coastal Bend College, Beeville Development Authority and several private businesses.
It was reported that private businesses would contribute between $3,000 and $5,000 each to the effort, but most of the enterprise would be funded with public money.
Bee County, for example, will provide $50,000 a year and the recently named John W. Galloway Economic Development Center in the 100 block of North Washington Street.
The BDA contribution was reported to be $75,000 a year.
Councilman Ford Patton said he had some concerns about the share each entity would be paying into the operation.
However, Brian Schneider, the chairman of the BAP board of directors, said the bulk of the funding was expected to come from public funds and that the entity would seek additional private sponsorships.
Councilman Brian Watson said he thought the combined effort would pay significant benefits to the entire community by helping to entice new businesses and industry.
Councilman Eric Holland made the motion to execute the agreement, and Watson seconded the motion.
Watson, Holland and Mayor Francisco “Frank” Dominguez Jr. voted for the motion, and Patton voted against it.
Before the vote, Holland took Patton’s advice and amended his motion to include a stipulation that BAP board members’ addresses should be included in the agreement, so that a record would be available to provide contact information in the event the board needs to be informed of important matters.
Also, the council was informed that the final version of the agreement would not be completed because the bylaws had not been approved.
The council next appointed one of its members to the BAP board of directors, and Dominguez nominated Holland.
That nomination was seconded by Patton, and it passed without opposition.
Gary Kent is a reporter at the Bee-Picayune and can be reached at 358-2550, ext. 120, or at reporter@mySouTex.com.