BEEVILLE – The City Council members, when they met Tuesday night, July 9, approved spending $28,455 for the purchase of 17 new body cameras to be used by the Beeville Police Department.
The money came from the $91,694.16 the city recently put into a restricted fund, the proceeds of a lease for a pipeline easement through Veterans Memorial Park.
Police Chief Robert J. Bridge said the Watchguard company of Allen supplies the body cameras used by the Texas Department of Public Safety and a significant number of county and city law enforcement agencies in South Texas.
Law enforcement agencies in Live Oak County, Webb County and police departments in Freer and Floresville use those cameras.
“The product doesn’t have a lot of frills,” Bridge said. But it does what it is supposed to do, and the equipment is dependable.
Instead of using a storage system based on “the cloud,” as other body and dash cameras do, Bridge said the BPD will use a triple backup system of servers recommended by Sal Garza, the information and technology expert for the City of Beeville.
Company spokesman Dave Childress spoke to the council before Councilman Eric Holland made the motion to purchase the Watchguard cameras.
Bridge said the BPD decided to invest in body cameras and not purchase dashboard cameras because dashboard cameras have a limited scope.
Body cameras are worn on an officer’s uniform, and they record everything the officer encounters during a traffic stop or a call to a crime or accident scene.
In other business, the council voted to:
— Approve a resolution for a funding agreement between the City of Beeville and the Beeville Water Supply District for improvements and renovations to the Moore Street Wastewater Treatment Plant and the George P. Morrill, I Water Treatment Plant in Swinney Switch.
The city will be using the proceeds of a $10 million bond issue recently approved by Beeville voters. Of that, $7 million will be spent at the wastewater treatment plant, and the remaining $3 million will be spent at the Swinney Switch facility.
— Authorize the city to transfer $120,000 in hotel and motel occupancy tax proceeds to the Bee County Chamber of Commerce.
The state allows the proceeds of the occupancy tax to be spent on promoting activities that will bring more visitors to the city and increase the occupancy of hotel and motel rooms.
The chamber provides that service by organizing and promoting events to bring in out-of-town visitors.
— Approve a recommendation from the city’s Traffic Safety Commission to remove school zone lights and signs between the 600 and 900 blocks of North Adams Street.
The school zones are no longer needed in those blocks because Beeville Independent School District facilities in that area have been closed.
— Authorize the city to use $8,000 from its Parks Development Fund to make repairs to the Depot Pavilion in the parking lot behind the 300 block of North Washington Street.
— Approve the third payment of $108,180 to Gaona and Sons, Inc. for work done on repairing a leaking, 24-inch raw water intake line at the Nueces River near Swinney Switch. The company charged the city $250,000 for the project.
