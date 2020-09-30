BEEVILLE – Starting Oct. 1, it is going to cost more to wash and flush here.
The Beeville City Council, at its Sept. 15 special meeting, voted unanimously in favor of new rate structures for both water and sewer customers.
“This is the first time in three years the city has raised sewer and water rates,” said City Manager John Benson, who cited rising operational and maintenance costs as the reason for the price hikes.
Water customers will see their bills spike 15 percent, City Secretary Gabriela Hernandez said. According to the rate ordinance the council approved, residential customers in the city limits will now pay $31.50 for the first 2,000 gallons of water.
Bills for wastewater use will increase by 11 percent, Hernandez said. Residential customers will pay a monthly base rate of $19.05 per month plus $1.89 per 1,000 gallons based on the winter average for January and February.
Also during the meeting, the council briefly discussed pending increases in fees for use of the John C. Beasley Municipal Golf Course. A revised fee ordinance for the course, which also includes pricing for beer sales set to resume there, was tabled until the council’s Sept. 29 meeting. But Finance Director Kristine Horton said the course fees in ordinance are based on a 10-percent increase...
