Voters living in Beeville’s Ward 1 will be headed to the polls May 1 to decide who will represent them on the Beeville City Council. Early voting in this election begins Monday, April 19.
Incumbent Ford Patton is facing a challenge by Michael Willow II. The Bee-Picayune reached out to both candidates for this article, asking them each the same questions so that voters might get to know them.
Ford Patton
Patton, 68, is retired and has lived almost his entire life in Beeville. He is married to Kathlyn (Ebrom) Patton. He has two stepsons, Jason and Lance Kotara.
1. Why are you running for city council?
I am running because I want to continue to serve my community. I have been associated with local government for over 40 years. This involvement has provided me with a wealth of experience and insight into our community. I was able to share this experience and knowledge in my last term on city council and I hope to be able to continue to serve the community where I was raised for another term to represent the residents of Ward 1.
2. Besides city council, what other community involvement have you had and what elected offices have you held?
• Assistant coaching, management and fund-raising activities for the Beeville Youth Soccer Association, Beeville T-Ball and Little League;
• Beeville Rotary Club former member and past president;
• Beeville Economic Improvement Corporation director;
• Beeville Water Supply District secretary-treasurer
• Charter Revision Committee member;
• Member of Saint Joseph’s Catholic Church, former Parish Council member, and an active Ministerial Minister.
3. What private sector experiences do you believe have prepared you to serve on the city council? How?
My entire career has involved local government administration in a management position capacity. This has provided me the opportunity to gain valuable insight and understanding of the many complex issues that city councils face. I hope to use my experience for the good of our community as the Ward 1 representative.
4. What do you think is the single greatest challenge facing Beeville today and how do you think the city council should work to address this issue?
No doubt reliable and affordable water and sanitary sewage service is likely the number one priority. Steps are underway to address these priorities. So, rather than talk about projects already underway, I want to talk about a challenge that does not receive enough attention: Overall Community Cleanliness and Restoring Community Pride. I have voiced my support for a more aggressive city effort to rid our community of unsightly debris, abandoned vehicles and sub-standard structures. I will support efforts to accomplish this task so that citizens can be proud of their community.
Michael Willow II
Willow, 40, works as the general sales manager at Blake Fulenwider Dodge Ram Chrysler Jeep in Beeville and has lived his entire life in Beeville. Willow is engaged to Laryn Trevino and is the father of Mikenna, Sawyer, Eric and Gunner.
1. Why are you running city council?
I firmly believe in “blooming where you are planted.” Beeville is and always will be my home. This community is a great place to live and raise a family, and I hope to have the opportunity to play an active role in making Beeville safer, stronger, and better. I love my community and believe we need a new perspective and voice on the council that will go to battle for the citizens of Ward 1.
2. Besides city council, what other community involvement have you had and what elected offices have you held?
I am actively involved in the community through various organizations. I serve as Chairman of the Board of Adjustments. I also serve on the Traffic Advisory Board and am a proud member of the IAVO (Iraq & Afghanistan Veteran Organization) as a ten-year Army Veteran. Additionally, I was employed with the Beeville Police Department as a law enforcement officer that proudly worked to serve our community and keep our streets safe.
3. What private sector experiences do you believe have prepared you to serve on the city council? How?
In my job, I directly supervise the sales consultants on our floor and maintain a healthy relationship with the community, so I have the necessary managerial skills and experience required to oversee our everyday work ethic and progress. A large responsibility I currently have is to ensure that funds are used responsibly, and we operate within the constraints of our budget. This has prepared me to be effective at creating and working within the municipal budget because of my unique experience with cost analysis and establishing spending priorities.
4. What do you think is the single-greatest challenge facing Beeville today and how do you think the city council should work to address this issue?
The single, greatest challenge facing Beeville today is the slow economic growth due to fiscal restraints and limited resources. We are a small community and do not have the same luxury a larger community with a larger tax base enjoys. There needs to be a long-term vision and strategy established to attract new industries and businesses to our community to facilitate the growth Beeville truly needs.