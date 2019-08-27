BEEVILLE — No one spoke Tuesday evening when the City Council held a public hearing on the proposed property tax rate for property within the City of Beeville.
City Finance Director Kristine Horton told councilmen during the meeting that the proposed rate for 2019 had been set earlier by the council at $0.59799 per $100 of assessed value on real property.
That is slightly less than last year’s rate of $0.61284 per $100.
The proposed rate also had been set slightly under the 2019 rollback rate of $0.5900 at the urging of Councilman Ford Patton.
The councilman recommended the rate be set below the rollback rate because setting it at that rate would allow property owners to petition for a tax rate election.
If the majority of voters were to support a rollback of the tax rate, that could result in a loss of revenue for the city.
Horton had told the council at a previous meeting that the effective rate for the city, as calculated by Bee County Tax Assessor Linda Bridge, would be $0.56807 per $100 of assessed value.
The effective rate is the rate the city would be required to adopt to bring in the same level of revenue as it had in the previous year.
However, City Manager Joe B. Montez suggested setting the rate a little higher to provide extra revenue for the city in the event it is needed during the 2019-2020 fiscal year.
The effective rate was less than the rate adopted the preceding year because of increased values placed on property by Bee County’s Central Appraisal District.
State law allows the council to approve any tax rate that is less than the one proposed. However, the council cannot set a rate higher than the proposed rate.
The next public hearing on the proposed property tax rate will be on Sept. 3 at City Hall.