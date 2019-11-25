Council hears report on charter revision committee’s recommendations

BEEVILLE – City voters will have a chance to approve or deny a number of revisions recommended for the city charter sometime next year.
City Secretary Gabriela Hernandez said the current plan is to have the proposed amendments ready for city residents to vote on in May.
During the council’s Nov. 12 meeting at the John C. Fulghum Event Center, City Councilman Ford Patton went through a list of revisions a 19-member charter revision committee had prepared.
The committee has been going over the charter during meetings held in recent months.
Patton served as the chairman of the committee. Other members included Gabriel Aleman, Isidro Arismendez, Travis Arreaga, Gwyneth Burris, Richard Cantu, Maria “Lola” Castro, Dennis Clark, Ellie DeLeon, Randy Forbes, Gabriela Hernandez, Gilbert Herrera, Peter Patel, Benny Puente Jr. and Orlando Vasquez.
City Hall employees Amber Castro, Sal Garza and current City Manager Joe B. Montez also served as alternate members of the committee and attended each of its meetings.
Two of the committee members, Patton and Dennis Clark, have served as city managers in the past.
Two of the most important changes proposed for the document involved the power of initiative and referendum held by city voters.
Patton said the current requirement of having 25 percent of the voters who cast ballots in the most recent election sign a petition for initiative or referendum should be changed.
Currently, that requirement could mean that only a small number of voters would be required to sign such a petition in a situation where the most recent election resulted in a light turnout.
Patton wanted to change that article to require that at least 25 percent of the voters who cast ballots in the most recent election or 200 qualified voters, whichever is greater.
Another change recommended would affect Section 3-3 of the charter, increasing the pay of the mayor from $60 a meeting to $500 a month.
That change, if approved by the voters, also would increase the pay received by city council members from $35 a meeting to $450 a month.
Two changes will be recommended for Beeville’s Municipal Court.
Those would replace the current requirement for the municipal judge and city attorney to have resided in Beeville for at least 12 months before appointment to having been a resident of the county for 12 months before the appointment.
Patton said that amendment would make it easier to find qualified individuals for those positions.
A similar revision in the charter affects the city manager, no longer requiring him or her to be a city resident.
The change would designate that a city manager be appointed solely on his or her executive and administrative training, experience and ability.
One other change in the charter would require candidates for the council to be 21 years old at the time of the election for which they were filing.
Those candidates also would be required to be qualified voters of the city at the time of filing, and they must be a current city resident or a resident of a recently annexed territory for at least 12 months before filing for a position on a ballot.
Patton explained that the council had recommended changing other articles in the charter based on the fact that they are no longer enforceable or covered by state law.
The committee also included a change in the charter that will do away with its current description of the city’s purchasing power.
The change proposes that the power to purchase items be amended to comply with the “Texas Local Government Code Chapter 252.”
One more change would allow the council to establish municipal boundaries, annexation of additional territory or disannexation of territory with or without the consent of the owners and inhabitants of the territory to be annexed or disannexed.
Disannexation is defined as a reversal of the annexation of an area when the governing body fails or refuses to provide the obligations (utilities, roads and other amenities) promised under the annexation.
Other proposed changes to the charter involve the public notification requirements of the council, the timeline for annual financial audits and future amendments to the charter.
If voters approve the change for informing voters of proposed charter revisions, the public would have to be notified through a publication in the newspaper of general circulation in the municipality for two weeks.
Montez said later that the city may continue to deliver a copy of the proposed charter amendments to each household with an active city utility service account within the same time frame.
That decision had not yet been reached.
In other business last week, the council voted to:
— Approve street closing and police escort requests associated with upcoming holiday events to include a Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony in downtown on Thursday, Dec. 5, an annual Holly Jolly Lighted Parade through downtown on Saturday, Dec. 7, and a Santa Fun Run to begin at 8 a.m. on Dec. 7.
— Not enter into a lease agreement with Snap Auto Parts for 12 golf carts to be used at the John C. Beasley Municipal Golf Course at Veterans Memorial Park.
The council asked that the city staff seek other proposals on providing golf carts for the course.
— Approve an agreement between the Beeville Police Department and Apple Auctioneering Co. to auction off confiscated vehicles and unused city equipment currently being stored at the equipment yard on South Jackson Street.
— Authorize the final payment of $35,200 to Gaona and Sons, the company which contracted with the city to make sliplining repairs on the Beeville Water Supply District’s 24-inch raw water line at the Nueces River recently.
— Approve the payment of $252,970.55 for work performed at the groundwater project at the Chase Field Industrial and Airport Complex.
— Allow the city staff to make changes in the Veterans Memorial Park reservation application to make use of the facilities there more accessible.
— Approve a request to make the day after Christmas this year a holiday for city employees.
Gary Kent is a reporter at the Bee-Picayune and can be reached at 343-5220, or at reporter@mySouTex.com.