The Beeville Animal Shelter continues to remain at capacity, as discussed during a Beeville City Council meeting on Sept. 27. During the meeting, Lupe Valdez spoke with the meeting about setting new fees for services provided by Beeville Animal Control.
At the time of the meeting, Beeville Animal Control charged considerably low prices for many of its services, including animal retrieval and animal surrender.
The City Council noted that the price increases for animal impoundment were low and made the decision to raise the fine for owner’s whose animals are impounded. The final price for a third impoundment will be $200. While the council noted that this could be considered a large fee, they also noted that by the third impoundment, it may be possible that the owner is not fit to care for the animal.
• The new fees will be:
• Euthenasia: $150
• Adoption: $40
• Owner surrender: $100 plus $30 for each additional animal.
• First impoundment: $35 plus $20 per day.
• Second impoundment: $100 plus daily rate.
• Third impoundment onward: $200 plus daily rate
• Rabies quarantine: $250
In other business, the City Council discussed and took action on the following:
• Proclaimed October 2022 as domestic violence awareness month.
• Heard a monthly update on the Moore Street Wastewater Treatment Plant improvement projects from David Craig of Performance Services Inc. Craig indicated that the improvements are 92% complete. The company is on pace for a mid-December completion.
• Heard a second reading of an ordinance establishing rates for water and wastewater services. The second reading was approved.
• Amended ordinance number 2222-A Section 5, Subsection C to increase the fare rate to $3.00 per mile.
• Accepted the post funding report for the previous Texas Clash Event held on July 15-16.
• Approved a request for financial assistance from the Hotel/Motel Tax fund in the amount of $8,000 to assist the South TExas Hereford Association Bull and Female Sale event on Oct. 28 and 29.
• Approved a renewal of agreement between the city of Beeville and Roland Barrera Insurance for Health Insurance and Benefits Administrative Services.
• Amended Section 6.3 of the Beeville Employee Handbook.
• Approved a proposed agreement between the city of Beeville, doing business as John C. Beasley Golf Course and PG Golf LLC. PG Golf LLC. is a ball retrieval company. The company plans to clean the lake on the golf course and pay the golf course $0.04 per usable golf ball. The company makes a profit reselling the golf balls.
• Adopted a schedule of fees for development services, John C. Beasley Golf Course and Utilities and established an effective date.
• Appointed Jessica Smith to the Main Street Advisory Board.
• Approved a memorandum of understanding between the city of Beeville and Bee County relating to reciprocity of food truck health permit issuance by each entity.
• Approved an agreement between the city of Beeville and the Texas Department of Transportation for the TxDOT Routine Airport Maintenance Program.
• Approved addendum number two for a master service agreement between the city of Beeville and MCCi LLC.
• Amended a temporary TABC Permit to allow 5D Steakhouse/5D Travelin’ Tavern to sell mixed beverages, beer and wine at the Western Week event on Oct. 1 from 10 a.m. to 10:30 p.m.
• Scheduled the next City Council Meeting for Oct. 25.
• Authorized the city manager to approve all utility bills “no amount limit” and any emergency purchases under $50,000 until Oct. 25.
• Held an executive session regarding real estate acquisition on an appeal of workers compensation ruling. No action was taken.
