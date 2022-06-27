The potential for a Beeville dog park has been in the talks for months now. However, most recently, the discussions were put on hold due to a lack of potential locations.
Dara Carrillo brought to the City Council multiple potential locations for a dog park. After a presentation, the City Council made the decision to designate a portion of South Tyler Park as a proposed location to house the potential dog park.
This dog park is currently being funded by donations and fundraisers. Carrillo hopes to also receive grant funding. The city of Beeville will not offer financial support to the potential dog park.
In a statement made to the Beeville, TX Wants a Dog Park! Facebook page, Carrillo thanked everyone who showed up to the City Council meeting to support the project. Carrillo also thanked Ward 2 Councilman Benny Puente Jr., City Manager John Benson, Assistant City Manager John Chen and Beeville Main Street Director Melissa Sanchez.
In other business, the City Council discussed and took action on the following items:
• Approved the annexation located at 97 and 98, BL&I Company.
• Accepted the Government Finance Officers Association Distinguished Budget Presentation Award for the fiscal year beginning October 1, 2021.
• Recognized Kristine Horton, the finance director, obtaining the Certificate of Government Financial Officer.
• Approved resolutions authorizing the Beeville Economic Improvement Corporation to enter into an economic development performance agreement with the city of Beeville, the Bee Development Authority and Bubble Island Express.
• Heard the quarterly report submitted by the bee County Chamber of Commerce.
• Discussed an amendment to the Beeville Economic Improvement Corporation Articles of Incorporation. No action was taken.
• Adopted the Beeville Economic Improvement Corporation Amendments and direction to file with the secretary of state.
• Tabled a decision to appoint or re-appoint members to the Beeville Economic Improvement Corporation.
• Approved a proposal submitted from the RFP for Independent Financial Audit Services proposal.
• Approved the soliciting of proposals for advertisement signage on scoreboards and installation of a new scoreboard at the Cougar Softball Field at Veterans Memorial Park.
• Amended the Beeville Code of Ordinance.
• Heard a presentation for the Fourth of July “Star Spangled Salute to America” celebration to be held on July 2.
• Released a request for proposals for roofing projects at the Beeville Fire Department, John C. Fulghum Beeville Event Center, John C. Beasley Golf Course clubhouse and the Moore Street Wastewater Treatment Plant Administration Building.
• Appointed Michelle Matus, the tax assessor and collector, as representative to perform the no new revenue tax rate and the voter approval tax rate calculations.
• Adopted an ordinance that would adopt new standard codes.
• Approved an agreement between Beeville and Cortez Underground Utility & Site Work for pavement and curbing improvements to a portion of the 900 block of N. Polk Street.
• Appointed Jerry Trevino, Jodi Alaniz, Mark Gallagher and Paul Lareau to the Charter Review Committee.
• Converted a portion of city owned parking lot between Bowie and Hefferman Street to be utilized for green space.
