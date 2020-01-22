Council makes offer to city manager hopeful

BEEVILLE – Contingent upon his acceptance of the terms agreed upon by the city council, John Benson will be Beeville’s next city manager.
Mayor Francisco Dominguez Jr. said he could not elaborate as to any of the terms proposed by the council at this time.
The unanimous decision to hire Benson came following an executive session during the council’s meeting Tuesday. It was the third such deliberation related to Benson and the city manager search since Dec. 23. On that date, Benson was selected from among four finalists and negotiations began between the council and him.
Since June 2016 Benson has worked as the city administrator in Marshfield, Missouri. He holds a master’s degree in public administration and a bachelor’s degree in community and regional planning.