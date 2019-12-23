BEEVILLE – The final four candidates who are being considered to replace City Manager Joe B. Montez met with the City Council Tuesday morning, Dec. 17, for interviews.
The interviews were held in the John W. Galloway Economic Development Center downtown beginning at 8:45 a.m.
Later that day, the four finalists, William Daniel, Chris Whittaker, Don Doering and John Benson, met with city department heads and with members of the public.
Daniel currently works with the Ascencion Parish Government as the Infrastructure Division director. He previously held administrative positions in the Parish of Baton Rouge, La.
He holds master’s degrees in environmental management, petroleum engineering and business administration and a bachelor degree in petroleum engineering.
He is a registered professional engineer in Louisiana, Texas and Florida.
Whittaker currently is the city manager in Rockdale.
He is a retired lieutenant colonel with the U.S. Army and had held administrative positions in both the Army and civilian posts.
Whittaker is a certified public manager with a bachelor’s degree in history, community and regional planning and a master’s in management degree.
Doering has been city manager in Edna since 2015 and he’s worked as a city administrator in Schulenburg and Teague, and as a city manager in Beaverton, Michigan.
He holds a bachelor’s in business administration degree and an associate degree in natural resources conservation.
Benson currently is the city administrator in Marshfield, Missouri, a position he has held since 2016.
He also held administrative positions with the City of Raytown in Missouri.
Benson is a certified planner with the American Institute of Certified Planners and has a bachelor’s degree in community and regional planning and a master’s degree in public administration.
City Secretary Gabriela Hernandez said the council had approached one of the four applicants with an offer but she had not been informed how that had been received.
The council has scheduled a meeting for 6 p.m. Monday at the John C. Fulghum Event Center during which councilmen are expected to make their decision.
Gary Kent is a reporter at the Bee-Picayune and can be reached at 343-5220, or at reporter@mySouTex.com.