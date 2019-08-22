Council not investigating water boils

BEEVILLE – City Council members decided to postpone the appointment of a committee to investigate the city’s water utility department Tuesday night.
Mayor Pro Tem Benny Puente Jr., who proposed the council investigation, said he wanted to head up the team conducting the probe.
The purpose of the investigation, Puente said, would be to determine how the city got into the position of having to issue two water boil notices in as many weeks recently.
Puente mentioned that a former mayor, David Carabajal, and one-time city manager Dennis Clark had agreed to serve on an investigative committee.
The mayor pro tem said he wanted to include Inframark’s role in the two episodes, along with the city’s utility department, in the scope of the investigation.
Inframark is the contractor that manages the Beeville Water Supply District’s George P. Morrill, I Water Treatment Plant at Swinney Switch and the city’s two wastewater treatment plants at Cook Road and the Chase Field Industrial and Airport Complex.
City Attorney Frank Warner said he thought the team conducting the probe should include at least two members of the current council.
The discussion on the matter became more active after Mayor Francisco “Frank” Dominguez made a motion to approve the investigation.
Puente then seconded the motion and Councilman Ford Patton spoke up.
“I’m a little uneasy about that,” Patton said. The councilman served as assistant city manager and city manager here before becoming city manager in Kenedy.
“I think we definitely need a time limit,” Patton said of the investigation.
One council member said he was going to suggest 30 days.
“A lot of people are involved, and they are certainly part of it,” Patton said of Inframark.
City Manager Joe B. Montez said he had not yet mentioned the possibility of an investigation to Inframark officials.
Dominguez then said Montez needed to be involved in the probe.
Warner reminded the council that the city operates under the “councilman-manager” form of government and that requires all interactions between the management and city employees to be handled through the city manager’s office.
Puente said his intention was to go through Montez for any interviews of city employees.
“I believe it’s necessary,” Councilman Brian Watson, an attorney, said of the investigation. “But we need to use caution in conducting it.”
“Shouldn’t there be a charge to the committee?” Montez asked Warner.
“We just want some answers to the public about what happened,” Puente said. “I want to know what happened.”
“I will participate in any way I can,” Montez told the council.
“I don’t know why we need a charge,” Councilman Eric Holland said. “We’re going to investigate the water department based on the water boil.”
Patton then explained that the council needed to be cautious “before we issue a public report that might mention an individual.”
Watson agreed, saying, “We need to be very careful about how we conduct an investigation.”
Montez told the council that the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality, the state agency that ordered the city to issue the two water boil notices, was going to have representatives in town to look at the causes.
TCEQ representatives would be in town Thursday and Friday conducting their own investigation, Montez said.
At that point, Dominguez suggested that the council postpone action on naming an investigation committee and revisit the issue later.
The mayor made a motion to table that agenda item, and Puente seconded the motion. It passed by unanimous vote.
