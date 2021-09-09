Last week’s city council meeting began with an emotional reading from the Bible by Ward 2 Councilman Benny Puente.
Puente said in light of the rising number of deaths in the community he felt called to do God’s work and read Psalms 91:1-16 just before the prayer and pledge.
Before beginning another weekly budget workshop, the council heard a presentation from Texas Mile representatives for financial assistance from HOT funds.
This year’s event is scheduled to take place from Oct. 29-31 and, as of opening registration last week, has 139 participants pre-registered and sold-out hotel reservations.
Representatives said the event is on track to meet and possibly exceed last year’s tax revenue of at least $43,295 and more positive public relations to the city.
A film crew will be traveling while filming a documentary about a motorcycle build.
The council also received an update on the Moore Street Wastewater Treatment Plant by David Craig from PSI Inc.
Craig said the project is about 35% complete and on track to be completed by August of next year. He said the lift station is currently in the fourth stage of the concrete floor, and the chamber and sludge holding tanks are being cleared and cleaned.
Craig said the underground piping and chemical storage aspects are also being worked on.
City Manager John Benson asked the council to table any action on a COVID-19 policy for the city.
The council also tabled action on transferring city property to the Beeville Independent School District. The property is the south half of a block near the Jefferson area, an estimated eight acres.
Members of the council did not feel comfortable with the transfer and were advised by their attorney to look into the request more closely before approving.
The councilmen, like the county commissioners, approved a memorandum of understanding between the city, county, Bee Area Partnership, Beeville Development Authority and Noble Builders of Texas.
•arivera@mysoutex.com•