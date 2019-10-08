Council spending $1.5M more to prevent water boils

City Council members go over their agenda for the Sept. 24 meeting at the John C. Fulghum Event Center. The council has been meeting in that facility since City Hall was closed to the public to undergo the removal of asbestos and mold in the building. The mold was caused by a plumbing leak that flooded the building with at least two inches of water in late July. Council members are, from left, Councilman Ford Patton, Mayor Pro Tem Benny Puente, Jr., Mayor Frank Dominguez, Jr. and Councilmen Eric Holland and Brian Watson.