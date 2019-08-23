Council votes to approve discounts on July water bills for customers

BEEVILLE – City Council members approved a motion by Councilman Eric Holland to give businesses and residents a discount on their upcoming water bills from last month.
The motion was made during Tuesday night’s City Council meeting after Mayor Pro Tem Benny Puente Jr. recommended a discount on bills generated on water usage in July.
The city was ordered by the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality to issue water boil notices twice that month.
The first notice was issued by the city after tests of the water showed a decrease in the levels of a disinfectant, chloramine, in the city’s water.
The second notice was issued two weeks later after tests revealed higher-than-allowed amounts of E. coli bacteria.
Puente argued that businesses and residents had been placed in a position of being unable to use city water for drinking, making ice, brushing teeth and any other uses that might allow the water to be ingested.
During a town hall meeting last week, business owners had complained of having to spend around $1,000 to have filters changed on ice makers and soft drink dispensers.
Puente said the notices also meant that city residents had to purchase bottled water at stores for consumption.
“I had originally asked for a 50 percent reduction,” Puente told the council.
However, City Manager Joe B. Montez said that would cost the city $181,000 for just that month.
“We’ve lost the confidence of our constituents,” Puente said of having to issue two water boil notices in the same month.
“I understand as a person who grew up in Beeville,” Councilman Ford Patton said. Then he reminded other council members that within the next 30-60 days the city would have to spend money to correct the problems that had led to the notices.
“I have a hard time giving away money that we’re going to need to spend on the system,” Patton said. “I would rather have that money available.”
Councilman Eric Holland also disagreed with the proposal.
“We’re basically saying we’re going to rob Peter to pay Paul,” Holland said.
Montez said he and City Secretary Gabriela Hernandez had discussed the discount proposal.
“We had about 30 hours when people could not consume the water,” Montez said. That portion of a person’s monthly utility bill might only amount to $2 or $3, he said.
Councilman Brian Watson agreed that any discount should be based on the amount of time that customers could not use the water.
After further discussion, Watson recommended approving a 5 percent reduction, across the board, for water usage during July.
It was mentioned that businesses had been forced to spend money to replace filters used in some of their equipment because of the water boil notices.
At that point, Holland made a motion to give commercial water customers a 50 percent reduction on their next water bills and to reduce residential bills by $20.
The council voted to approve that motion.
In other business, the council heard engineer Kendall King report on the status of the water well project ongoing at the Chase Field Industrial and Airport Complex.
King said he expects the project to be completed by the first of December.
Council members also voted to:
— Award a contract for a water line replacement and improvement project being funded with a grant from the Community Development Block Grant Program.
— Accept a report on the 2019-20 budget as presented by the Bee County Emergency Management office.
