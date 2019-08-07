Councilman calling for town hall meeting

BEEVILLE – Councilman Benny Rey Puente Jr. is calling for a town hall meeting next week giving residents a chance to ask questions and voice their concerns about city operations.
“We need to do this, especially with all these problems,” said Puente, who serves as mayor pro tem.
The meeting begins at 6 p.m. Thursday in the city’s community center.
“There will be plenty of seating,” he said.
He plans to have Police Chief Robert Bridge along with the directors of public works, the street department, municipal clerk and judge along with others including those who handle billing such as in the water department.
“This is something I have been wanting to do for the three years I have been here,” Puente said. “If you cannot make yourself accessible to the public, you are not doing your job.”
Puente anticipates the public talking about everything from street repair to the parks.
“I am anticipating a lot of questions about the police,” Puente said. “I am anticipating a lot of questions about the street maintenance program we have.”
Of course, he knows there will be questions also about the water in Beeville and how the city was placed on a boil notice 17 days after the last one was lifted.
“I am going to have the resources there to answer questions,” he said. “We want to address them and work on these issues the public has.”
Puente said he would have liked to have the meeting more quickly but rules require a public posting as there will be a quorum of councilmen present.
“I am hoping we have a great turnout,” he said. “People talk a lot on Facebook, but now they have a unique opportunity to address us personally.”
