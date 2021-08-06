After a press release was sent to residents to maintain their properties from overgrown weeds and tall grass, Beevillians snapped back and questioned why city property was not being held to the same standards.
During public comment at the last City Council meeting, Ward 2 Councilman Benny Puente Jr. addressed the negativity saying he wanted calmness and understanding in the community.
He explained the city was struggling to keep up with the growth from an unprecedented amount of rain and that calls to cut private property were interfering with the city’s own workload.
An update from Parks and Recreation Department Superintendent Fred Diaz and Assistant Superintendent David Chapa revealed that the 10-man department – including themselves – is responsible for nine city parks totaling 265 acres of land.
Mayor Pro-tem Eric Holland asked about time being used mowing easements that did not belong to the city and property owned by Union Pacific. Diaz said these areas and calls to service areas out of their set order led to a growing back-log of unattended lots.
Diaz and Chapa also said the recent loss of employees led to a deficit of manpower required to properly maintain property.
“We’re struggling,” admitted Diaz. “We’re short three men and we can’t catch up. We have a set schedule every month so that we can hit every park. But if we get called away for something else that just puts us behind and some areas are worse than others.”
City Manager John Benson reminded the councilmen that they would soon be receiving proposals from companies that would be assigned to cutting certain parks or areas.
“From a financial standpoint,” Benson said, “it would cost more to hire three new employees than to just have a contract for parks, which would free them up to finally hit other areas.”
Chapa also announced that the Bernardo C. Sandoval Sr. Swimming Pool’s last day would be July 30 due to a shortage of lifeguards.
Chapa added that even though $2,500 was donated to purchase over 500 pool passes, only 66 were actually used.
Ward 5 Councilman Brian Watson suggested that the late opening and giveaway times may have contributed to the low number of passes used and asked if passes could still be used next year. It was confirmed that the pool passes do not expire.
The pool’s opening earned $7,648 of revenue and cost between $10,000-15,000 to open, with over $6,000 spent on chemicals alone.
The councilmen also approved an ordinance, which proposed a zone change from R-1 to R-1 Community Unity Plan (CUP) residential project by Garmen Development LLC.
The company proposed a 40-home residential project where Thomas Jefferson Middle School was demolished last year.
Other agenda items included:
• An approval of a facility agreement between the city and the Boys & Girls Club as well as an update from the club, which included an announcement that their casino night fundraiser raised $29,000 and sold out all 225 tickets.
• An update on the Moore Street Wastewater Treatment Plant by PSI Inc. stating that the lift station was 40% complete due to rain delays and shipping delays on larger equipment.
• An approval for City Manager Benson to apply for a grant through the Beeville Fire Department from the Walmart Foundation and M.G. Lillie A. Johnson Foundation for miscellaneous purchases.
• City Manager John Benson was appointed to serve on the Bee Area Partnership Committee; and authorized to submit a request to the release of American Rescue Plan Act of 2021 funding.
• Awarding a proposal for the administration of professional services for the ARP Act of 2021 to Lone Star Strategies.
• A presentation of the proposed fiscal year 2021-2022 city of Beeville budget
• An executive session regarding personnel matters was held for about an hour with Benson. The item was tabled with no comments or discussion to the public.
