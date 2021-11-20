The Beeville Country Club will be welcoming the holiday season in style later this month.
On Nov. 20, the venue will host a Saturday “Sip & Shop Holiday Extravaganza” from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. The Bee County Chamber of Commerce invites the public to the event stating “it’s the perfect time to get your Christmas shopping done ... while enjoying a nice glass of wine.”
Cost of the event is $20, which includes a glass of wine, hors d’oeuvres and door prizes. The club also invites the public to stay for lunch and dinner.
For more information about the event, contact the Beeville Country Club at 361-358-2136 or visit the locale at 1 Country Club Place in Beeville.
For information on becoming a vendor at the event, email leticia@beevillecountryclub.com.
