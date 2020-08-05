BEEVILLE – According to the Bee County Judge’s Office, 23 additional residents have tested positive for COVID-19 as of Tuesday, Aug. 4, bringing the total non-inmate cases in the county up to 464. The Texas Department of State Health Services reports 396 active cases, 221 recovered, for a total of 669 cases. Of those, nine have proven fatal.
Also as of Tuesday, there were 26 patients hospitalized in Christus Spohn Hospital in Beeville due to COVID-19, with 19 of them being Bee County residents. There also are three Texas Department of Criminal Justice inmates and one federal inmate.
