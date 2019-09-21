County agrees to light up western road intersections

BEEVILLE – Another batch of overhead lights is being installed at county road intersections — this time in Precinct 1.
County Commissioner Carlos Salazar Jr. received preliminary approval last month month to add lights that will illuminate 23 intersections in his precinct.
“Assuming we can find the money,” County Judge Stephanie Moreno said during Monday’s court meeting. “I have some ideas. We will talk about it later.”
The cost for the electric companies to install the lights atop utility poles comes to $17,616.95 plus the monthly electric fee which is already in this coming fiscal year’s budget.
“I know Commissioners (Ken) Haggard and (Dennis) Dewitt, they have been through it, and I learned fast that the bulk of the expense is the initial install,” Salazar said. “I know we had put money into our coming budget to cover the cost of the electric bill. But that will not even come close to covering the cost of the initial install.”
With unanimous approval, the court agreed to the project, with the provision that funding be found for it.
“I really like these projects,” Moreno said. “We get a lot of positive input from the community for lighting it up.”
All of the areas in question are public intersections where utility poles are located on public poverty. No installation can be paid for by the county on private property.
“Everything Commissioner DeWitt and I have done was also done for safety reasons,” Haggard said.
Last year, DeWitt added lights at intersections in Pawnee, Mineral and Pettus along with one at the Bee County Expo Center and along U.S. Highway 59, while Haggard was able to have lights installed in the dark areas of downtown Skidmore where pedestrians were frequent.
Below are the intersections where lights are being added in Precinct 1:
• Farm-to-Market Road 351 at Lehman Road
• Lehman Road at Viggo Road
• Viggo Road at Harrison Road
• Viggo Road at Gill Ranch Road
• Sugarek Road at FM 888
• Tammy Lynn Trail at Ridgeway Lane
• Daisy Lane at Ridgeway Lane
• Leslie Lane at Ridgeway Lane
• Marshall Lane at Ridgeway Lane
• River Oaks Drive at FM 888
• Central Lane at FM 888
• FM 1349 at Central Lane
• FM 673 at Wildcat Drive West
• County Road 331 at Wildcat Drive
• County Road 331 at County Road 334
• County Road 334 at County Road 335
• FM 673 at County Road 331
• FM 673 at Quail Ridge
• FM 799 at Kingrea Lane
• FM 673 at Kingrea Lane
• FM 673 at County Road 321
• FM 673 at County Road 318.
