After a lengthy period of discussion and planning, the Bee County Commissioners Court approved a proposal for Bee County Law Enforcement Center improvements during a special meeting on June 30.
Prior to approving the proposal, the Commissioners Court met in a closed executive session to seek legal counsel from the county attorney regarding the proposal.
“We authorized the expenditure of $921,070 for equipment and an additional $96,000 for controls for a total of $1,017,070 payment to Texas Air Systems for necessary repairs and changing out equipment in the new sheriff’s office and jail,” said Dennis DeWitt, the commissioner for Pct. 2.
According to DeWitt, the improvements were necessary to fix a humidity issue that has been present for an extended period of time. Four new dedicated outside air systems (DOAS) units will be provided and installed by Texas Air Systems to fix the lack of moisture control in the sheriff’s office and jail.Lack of moisture control was an engineering problem that, according to DeWitt, should have been added in.
“We spent almost $1 million on temporary fixes,” said DeWitt. “There are some units in the sheriff’s office and jail now that are connected externally that will move moisture. This should fix it. The experts say it will. ... The health and safety of our staff and the people interned in our jail are dependent on us getting this done officially and properly.”
According to DeWitt, it was determined that the excess humidity was causing issues such as damp floors. While dehumidifiers were used, the machines took approximately 55 gallons of water out of the air per day from several different rooms.
“We knew there was a significant problem,” said DeWitt. “What you get into, like I say, everyone’s pointing their fingers at everybody else. We are at the mercy of the contractor and engineers. We’re not the experts but we have hired the experts.”
Once these fixes are complete, the Commissioners Court will discuss who will reimburse Bee County for all the money spent fixing these issues. At this moment, the county is shouldering the expense for these fixes.
However, DeWitt said that multiple attorneys are involved in this case from multiple different sources. The situation is currently in mediation.
“It could drag on for a while, but we’ve got to get this done as well,” said DeWitt. “We are going to go ahead and pay for this, get it done and then figure out how we are going to get reimbursed.
Texas Air Systems is a co-op that has been pre-approved by the state of Texas. This exempted the county from having to get competitive bids. However, Bee County did attempt to receive competitive bids. According to DeWitt, the county was not successful.
Despite the lack of competitive bids, DeWitt has said the set prices from Texas Air Systems are a good price for what they are providing.
According to a proposal provided to the Commissioners Court by Texas Air Systems, their proposal includes:
• Four DOAS units with roof curbs included
• Hoisting as necessary to set units on the roof
• New outside air ductwork which will also be installed by Texas Air Systems.
• Testing and balancing of the new systems.
• Condensate drain piping from the new DOAS to the nearest existing condensate drains on roof top units.
• Insulation for the new drain pipes.
• Install a 150 amp interior panel to serve the new DOAS.
• Run electrical conduits and conductors to the new DOAS.
While the fixes to the sheriff’s office and jail are in the works, the commissioners are unsure how long it will take to get everything up and running as Texas Air Systems has to get the equipment, bring it to the sheriff’s office and jail and get it installed.
