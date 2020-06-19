County asks for safety study

BEEVILLE – Following the second fatal crash this year along a stretch of U.S. Highway 181 between Beeville and Normanna, the Bee County Commissioners Court has reached out to the Texas Department of Transportation for help.
At its June 8 meeting, commissioners voted unanimously to send a letter to TxDOT Area Engineer Nick Novasad. They are requesting that a safety study considering speed limit and road surface condition be conducted 1/4 mile north and south of 911 address 6736 N. U.S. Highway 181. The posted speed limit is 75 mph.
On May 29, Victoria Lyssy, 25, of Tuleta died after an oncoming truck towing a trailer is believed to have hydroplaned on a wet roadway and struck her vehicle, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety. Earlier this year on Jan. 22, two North Texas men, ages 61 and 74, were killed after DPS said the driver of an oncoming tractor-trailer crossed the centerline of the rain slick road and struck their pickup truck head-on just south of Bee Street in Normanna.
The letter, which Commissioner Dennis DeWitt read into the record, also recalls a close call he had on that stretch of highway a few years ago, during which a light rain was falling and DeWitt was traveling south while towing a trailer containing cattle with his personal vehicle.
“(I was) coming up the hill driving approximately 50 mph from the low spot where water crosses under the highway,” DeWitt read from the letter. “ ... The rear wheels of (my) personal one-half ton pickup lost traction resulting in a significant loss of control with resultant fishtailing of (my) vehicle and trailer – no accident involved.
“ ... (The) tires were excellent on both vehicles and tire pressures were as specified. (I think) the slick road surface combined with the water sheeting – rainfall was very light – contributed to the adverse action.”
DeWitt also recounted the experience of a former sheriff’s deputy whose patrol car was struck years ago in the same area after a driver of a vehicle behind him had lost control.
“So I think there’s something hinky here with this highway situation, I don’t know what it is. ... There’s something about the road surface. There’s something about the angle of the curve.”
There is signage on both approaches to the low spot DeWitt mentions indicating that the road may flood. Additional, orange temporary signs were put out by TxDOT, acknowledged spokesman Ricky Dailey, who said the agency would order a speed study once it receives Bee County’s request.
Dailey explained that a speed study takes a count of vehicles driven through the area and monitors their speed.
“The speed limit is set at the 85th percentile of what is being traveled out there,” he said. “Sometimes a speed study says people are driving at higher than the speed limit.”
Despite the roadway’s relatively high posted speed limit, situations such as darkness, fog or rain might not make it safe to drive at 75 mph.
“One thing we always remind people is to drive to the conditions,” Dailey said. “The leading causes of crashes are speeding and conditions. The speed limit posted is for optimum conditions – daylight, good visibility and dry road conditions.”
As for the condition of the roadway, relief is coming. Dailey said TxDOT in April started a $16 million structural project that targets U.S. 181 from the U.S. 181 Business bypass to Kenedy in Karnes County. The scope of the work includes overlaying the existing pavement and increasing the slope so stormwater will shed off the roadway and into the ditches. He expects the project to be completed by winter.
According to the TxDOT project tracker website, work is expected to be finished by Oct. 30.
