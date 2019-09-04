County blocks bridge entrance

NORMANNA – The county is blocking access to the Medio Creek bridge amid concerns for the safety of those wanting to cross it.
The bridge was built from a kit in 1897 on County Road 104 in northern Bee County, near Normanna.
“The last time it was used (by automobiles) was 1987,” Commissioner Dennis DeWitt said during Monday’s meeting. A modern bridge runs spans this stretch of creek west of Normanna in northern Bee County.
The bridge, designated as a historical landmark with a marker identifying it as such, is no longer safe to cross, even on foot.
Weathered wooden slats with holes clear through are dangerous to travelers.
“Now that we have the bridge revealed, the first thing someone is going to want to do is go out and see what it is like,” DeWitt said. Calling it an “attractive nuisance,” this could be a liability to the county.
“I think we might ought to come up with a sign and then run it by our county attorney in case something happens,” he said.
Commissioner Ken Haggard recommended one step further.
“Also, we may look at next year’s budget and funding to fence this area off,” Haggard said. “At least fence it so they cannot get on the bridge.”
DeWitt reminded everyone that the bridge is no longer accessible by vehicle, but people can, and still do, walk across it.
A large log blocks the entrance to the area beneath it where county crews have cleared the brush, trash and old tires.
With minimal resources, the county was able to ensure that the area is open to prevent floodwaters from backing up and causing damage to the area.
At one time, this bridge was the main way to cross the Medio Creek.
“Medio Creek was named because... in Spanish, medio is middle — it is halfway between the San Antonio and Nueces rivers.”
DeWitt recounted much of the area’s history as he spoke about its significance.
“There’s some fantastic history there,” he said. “We still have a lot of work to do, but we’re getting it. The bridge, though, is in surprisingly good shape.”
As word of the cleanup effort spread, emotions were mixed.
Some referred to this as a “gorgeous bridge,” while others recounted that this is also the area where Bigfoot was reportedly sighted by residents.
In the end, the county leaders will decide if this will be repaired or left to weather.
DeWitt said that even the posting of a historical marker at the bridge by previous commissioners was met with opposition.
“Some people didn’t like the idea, and they stole the historical marker,” he said previously.
That marker remains missing, but DeWitt hopes it eventually will be returned.