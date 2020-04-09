BEEVILLE – The Bee County clerk’s office is limiting access to the general public because of concerns of spreading COVID-19.
“We’ve had people from surrounding counties with confirmed COVID-19 cases trying to access my office for birth certificates due to office closure where they reside,” said Bee County Clerk Nickelle Clark Gonzales. “I cannot put my staff at risk.”
The office will continue to operate from 8 a.m. until noon by appointment only.
“This is so we can screen the nature of the request and confirm a Bee County resident,” Gonzales said in a statement.
“I will continue to reevaluate things as we get more updates on the virus. This was an extremely hard decision for me. We work so closely with the public. I have to keep my staff, other courthouse employees and myself safe.”
The office is able to fax and email needed documents as well.