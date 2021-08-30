Bee County Judge Trace Morrill announced via a release on Aug. 26 that the Bee County Tax Office lobby is closed to the public until further notice.
The drive-thru window will remain open for public use during regular business hours.
“As a result of employee absences due to medical issues, the Bee County Tax Office currently does not have sufficient staff to open the Tax Office lobby to the public. Because of the dedication of our tax assessor-collector and her employees, the tax office drive-thru window will remain open during regular business hours, until such time as employee absences decline and the lobby can be staffed and reopened to the public,” Morrill’s release read.
The judge urged all county residents to “consider the nature and urgency of your business and take into account the needs of others” before visiting the tax office.
He also encouraged residents who would like to voice complaints, concerns or criticisms to contact his office directly at 361-621-1556.
“These are trying times for everyone, and hopefully they will pass quickly. Until then, please take care of yourself, those that you love and those with whom you interact,” Morrill’s release concluded.
