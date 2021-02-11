County codifies employee mask policy

Not long after the COVID-19 pandemic was declared in spring 2020, Bee County mandated that face coverings that conceal the nose and mouth be worn in all county buildings.
“We can say everybody wears masks, but what does it really mean?” asked County Judge Trace Morrill.
The matter was one of a handful of items discussed by the Bee County Commissioners Court at its Jan. 25 meeting. When the commissioners revisited the issue at a special meeting held Jan. 28, they voted in favor of a formal human resources policy stating that employees who work in offices where they are within six feet of each other must wear a mask or face covering that is consistent with U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines. But those who work in their own offices are not required to cover their faces unless another person enters that space.
“We want to make sure that employees who work with the public are following the same realistic protections,” Morrill said.
The judge acknowledged while area residents have started receiving vaccinations against COVID-19, the virus has continued to spread in and around Bee County.
“We have had instances of COVID in our offices, which have made it more difficult for the county to operate,” Morrill said. “All we’re trying to do is make sure the county can continue to provide services to the citizens.”