County, college prepare as bacteria makes city water unsafe

BEEVILLE – The city’s water boil notice this week isn’t doing more than causing an inconvenience for the college and county operations as they are well familiar with how to handle it.
This is the second time in just over two weeks that the city has issued a warning that the city’s water was unsafe to drink without first boiling it. And these come after a similar series of events occurring over the past few years.
The first notification, which went out July 12, was because the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality noted dangerously low chlorine residuals in some parts of the city. That lasted only a couple of days before it was cleared.
This Wednesday, the state found high levels of E. coli in the water, and the boil notice was issued that afternoon.
Like the rest of the city, the water fountains are off limits to students at Coastal Bend College coming in for orientation and in the dorms this week.
“As soon as we got notification of the water boil notice, we bought several pallets of water bottles,” Bernie Saenz, Coastal Bend College spokesman. “Those are located all over the campus and in the dorms.
“This is not the first time it has happened. When these types of things happen we have a plan of action.”
Saenz walked through every building Thursday morning, ensuring that water was available to students.
“We bought another pallet of water just for orientation because we have more people than normal on campus,” he said. “The water we have covers the people in the dorms — which are volleyball and soccer players — and we also have enough water for practice.”
In the cafeteria, like in restaurants throughout town, no city water is being used unless it is boiled.
Many, like at the college, are only using bottled water around food.
“We have someone monitoring the supply of water,” Saenz assured. “When the levels get low, we will go replenish the supply.”
Likewise, the jail is having to supply the inmates with bottled water.
Sheriff Alden Southmayd said they have enough left over from the boil notice two weeks ago to last them for a day or so.
“It depends on how long this lasts,” the sheriff said. “We bought two pallets of water with the last water boil. We still have some left.”
If more is needed, they will buy it. But like the cafeteria at the college, their kitchen staffers are using either bottled water to cook or boiling it to kill the bacteria.
Attempts were initially made during the construction of the new jail to drill a well for the building, but it wasn’t allowed with the existing city water system. The water storage tank in place isn’t considered drinkable water but is required for the fire suppression system.
So, unless a new solution is found, the new jail will be at the mercy of the city water system.
