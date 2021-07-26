County declares disaster

The Bee County Commissioners Court officially accepted a resolution declaring a local state of disaster due to the border crisis.
As promised, County Judge Trace Morrill’s rewording of the resolution conveys a sense of uncertain peril without a terroristic and panicked approach.
Although the resolution was first on the agenda list for consideration, the court held it for an executive session discussion with Sheriff Alden Southmayd and Chief Deputy Ronnie Jones and consultation with legal counsel.
No comments were made concerning the resolution or changes made to the resolution once the court reconvened.
The unique introduction of the resolution states, “Whereas, the dramatic, and sustained, increase in illegal border crossings along the Texas-Mexico border (the ‘border crisis’) and the subsequent movement of individuals into and through Bee County as a result of the border crisis, places the residents of Bee County under an imminent threat of disaster to their health, life and property.”
The stark contrast to other resolutions introduction is immediately obvious due to the lack of use of words and phrases like “Illegal aliens,” “invasion,” “overwhelming,” and “violation of sovereignty and territorial integrity.”
Surrounding counties’ resolutions did not include a reference to the Texas Operation Border Star Program and the US Operation Stonegarden Program, but Bee does acknowledge the support provided and states they are not enough.
The programs “…have historically provided adequate support to local and state law enforcement in their respective efforts to combat seasonal and historical levels of criminal activity resulting, in part at least, from illegal border crossing, those programs, alone, are not sufficient to support the extended and increased pressure placed on local and state law enforcement resources by the border crisis.”
An imminent threat to residents is highlighted multiple times due to a strain on law enforcement officials and resources as well.
Another unique statement made in the resolution includes an acknowledgment of the humanitarian crisis and unlike most declarations, mentions the failure of federal authorities.
“…Bee County also recognizes the humanitarian crisis caused by the border crisis and the strain that such humanitarian efforts exert upon local and state law enforcement, local government and the community at large, to accommodate trafficked individuals interdicted within Bee County as a result of the failure of federal authorities to prevent illegal border crossings at the Texas-Mexico border, which places Bee County under an imminent threat of disaster as well.”
Concerns regarding the COVID-19 pandemic are also expressed, including a substantial risk of exposure to “new and novel strains of COVID-19.”
What it means
The resolution activates the emergency management plan and authorizes lawfully available resources and authority under the US and Texas constitutions.
The Texas Legislature increased the punishments available for certain criminal offenses committed in an area for which a disaster has been declared, including for criminal trespass, burglary, assault, arson, burglary of vehicles and theft according to Section 12.50 of the Texas Penal Code.
The statute increases punishment by one level.
Declaring disaster also allows the request of federal funding for costs related to the disaster.
The Department of Public Safety has already been directed by Gov. Greg Abbott to use available resources and enforce applicable federal and state laws to prevent criminal activity along the border.
The governor’s declaration of a statewide disaster highlights the need of state officials to assist counties with the prevention criminal trespassing, smuggling and human trafficking.
Daily logs are kept within the Bee County Sheriff’s Office and Beeville Police Department regarding the use of the Border Star and Operation Stonegarden programs.
In a previous interview, Judge Trace Morrill said that the auditor could possibly use this information to provide accurate estimates of the fiscal impact of the border crisis.
The governor has asked county judges across the state for this information in hopes of requesting that the federal government pay in full for the costs borne by state and local governments.
•arivera@mysoutex.com•