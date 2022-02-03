Bee County's five public school districts will all be closed on Friday, Feb. 4.
Beeville ISD, Skidmore-Tynan ISD and Pettus ISD all announced on Thursday that classes for Feb. 4 had been canceled because of the threat of winter weather.
Beeville ISD also announced that it was canceling all extracurricular activities scheduled for Feb. 4.
Extracurricular activities on Feb. 4 at Skidmore-Tynan and Pettus were slated to be played as scheduled, according to the releases from the district. Those releases also said the districts would continue to monitor the conditions and may still cancel the activities.
Pawnee ISD and St. Mary's Academy Charter School were both scheduled to have a student holiday for Feb. 4.