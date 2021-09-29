The financial guidelines for Bee County’s 2021-22 were laid out recently.
At a specially-called meeting of the county’s commissioners court Sept. 14, the county’s 2021-22 property tax rate and budget were approved by a 4-0 vote from Commissioners Kristofer Linney, Dennis DeWitt, Sammy Farias and Ken Haggard. County Judge Trace Morrill was absent from the vote. The rate and budget will take hold effective Oct. 1.
The county’s property tax rate for the 2021-22 fiscal year will be 0.72903 per $100 valuation. The number, also known as the “voter approval rate,” is the highest the county can place the number without triggering a potential citizen petition on the figure. Any potential petition, if successful, would have triggered an election to confirm or deny the rate.
The county stayed right at the voter-approval number, an increase from the 2020-21 property tax rate of 0.69544 per $100. The rate is also a jump from the no-new-revenue rate of 0.70877 per $100.
No-new-revenue rate is defined as the rate in which the county would collect the same amount of taxes from the same tax roll properties as the 2020-21 fiscal year.
This change projects an increase in property tax revenue of 3.29% from 2020-21, adding $395,887 to the county’s coffers. Property tax revenue to be raised from new property added to the tax roll for 2021-22 is scheduled at $70,320.
The 0.72903 figure is divvied out between a maintenance and operations tax of 0.61157 per $100, a debt service fund tax of 0.11302 per $100, and a farm-to-market and lateral roads tax of 0.00444 per $100.
Countywide taxable valuation figures, as of July 31, are shown at over $1.87 billion. According to county documents, this is the highest taxable valuation figure since 1990, the farthest year back available on the county’s website. The county first hit the billion-mark in valuation in 2008.
Total county revenues for the 2021-22 budget are pegged at $21,960,325, boosted by the ad valorem tax levy as well as a $1,450,000 influx in county sales tax figures. The county’s total resource amount in the budget stands at $35,984,922.
•tleffler@mysoutex.com•