AUSTIN – On May 21, Texas Land Commissioner George P. Bush and Beeville Mayor Francisco Dominguez, Jr. announced the Texas General Land Office (GLO) approved $3.8 million in flood mitigation projects to improve bridge and road infrastructure in the city of Beeville. These infrastructure projects will directly benefit thousands of residents in a majority low-to-moderate income (LMI) area.
“Since 2015, 140 Texas counties have been declared as disaster areas, and now Texas leads the nation in these declarations,” said Commissioner George P. Bush. “The GLO is proud to play a part in helping communities like Beeville to increase public safety, prevent property loss, and minimize hardship on Texans by supporting projects that will lower the impacts of future disasters.”
“We have many roadways that cross Poesta Creek and other waterways in Beeville that are prone to flooding during extreme storm events. When flooded, these roadways prevent people from getting out and prevent first responders from reaching those in need of help,” said Dominguez. “Now with this influx of $3.8 million from the Texas GLO, we can install new bridge structures, raise roadways and make other improvements that are going to better protect lives and property within our community.”
City of Beeville: Low Water Crossings Replacement Project – $3,844,490
LMI Percentage: 55.28%
The City of Beeville mitigation project includes primarily bridge and roadway construction to remove and replace existing low water crossings in three areas of the city: Jackson Street at Poesta Creek, Tyler Street at Poesta Creek, and Tyler Street at Hensley Creek. These crossings were identified by the city of Beeville as having a high probability of flooding during extreme storm events including flash floods, hurricanes, and tropical storms. The improvements will improve the hydraulic capacity, roadway functional capacity, structural integrity, channel stability, and overall resilience of each problematic crossing to reduce the potential for loss of life and property damage during extreme storm events.
The improvements include the following activities:
• Remove low water crossings and undersized culverts
• Install new bridge structures to raise the roadway above the existing normal creek floodway.
• Realign roadway at bridge approaches to raise the roadway elevation to match bridge structures.
• Install temporary and permanent erosion control and streambank stabilization measures at these crossings.