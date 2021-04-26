The FBI continues to investigate as work is ongoing to further fortify Bee County’s computer network following a data breach last month.
County Judge Trace Morrill confirmed April 14 that on March 3, two of Bee County’s encrypted servers were compromised. The servers contain personal data such as names, addresses, telephone numbers, dates of birth and social security numbers for approximately 667 current and former county employees.
“There were multiple departments impacted,” Morrill said. “The tax office lost some spreadsheets that they use in determining a lot of calculations that are required as a matter of law.”
The judge said those responsible for the attack would return the stolen data for “several million dollars.
In a release sent to the Bee-Picayune, Morrill said, “The county is engaging third party cybersecurity experts to respond to and investigate this incident, as well as to restore and secure our systems to determine what information was impacted. In addition, we have enhanced the security of our systems and plan to install industry leading advanced endpoint threat detection and mitigation tools.”
Morrill also said the county is working with its insurance provider, the Texas Association of Counties. Additionally, Kroll is assisting in the process and is providing one year of free identity monitoring for any employee requesting that service.
“We don’t believe that they have published any of the data,” he said.
While the origin of the cyber attack still is not confirmed, Morrill said officials believe it could have originated either in Japan or Eastern Europe.
Meanwhile, county officials continue meeting to discuss ways to better secure its computer network.
This is the third ransomware attack to impact a Bee County public entity in the past year. In March 2020, Coastal Bend College had to cancel classes just before spring break after an attack ground it to a halt. CBC took another hit when COVID 19 was declared a pandemic that same month, prompting officials to continue the closure.
Then in September 2020, the Skidmore-Tynan Independent School District suffered a similar attack, causing a hiccup in the school’s virtual learning.