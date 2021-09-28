County hits highest tracked virus count of year

The latest wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, brought on by variants of the disease, has crested the estimated active case count in Bee County.
According to the Texas Department of State Health Services (DSHS), the county is dealing with 473 estimated active cases of the virus as of Sept. 15. The number of estimated cases landing in the 400s is the first time hitting that mark since January, and the 473 number is the highest of all of 2021.
The surge has led to increased vaccination rates across the state, continuing to rise over the past month according to the database maintained by the New York-based newspaper Democrat & Chronicle, which takes data from local and state health officials.
Texas has recently hit benchmarks in both residents vaccinated with at least one dose and those that are fully vaccinated. As of Sept. 16, the number of Texas residents with at least one vaccine dose is over 16.9 million, or 60.93% of the state’s population. The 60% benchmark in first doses was echoed by crossing the 50% rate in fully-vaccinated individuals (over 14.3 million or 51.33% of the state).
Bee County numbers lag behind the state totals, showing numbers of 15,825 first-dose patients (48.41% of the county) and 12,964 fully-vaccinated individuals (39.66% of the county). However, Democrat & Chronicle shows favorable full vaccination rates for Bee County as opposed to neighboring counties such as Goliad (36.74%) and Live Oak (27.52%). Refugio County, which also features a local hospital site similar to Bee, rates above Bee with a fully-vaccinated percentage of 44.58%.
The challenging surge has led to an increase in stress on what the DSHS defines as Trauma Service Area U, a collection of hospitals within the greater Corpus Christi area. The area, which includes Bee County facilities, shows 418 lab-confirmed COVID-19 patients currently in hospitals out of a population of 630,897. The current COVID hospitalizations out of total hospital capacity rate, 29.69% for U, makes the area one of the most stressed in the state. The only area more stressed, according to DSHS data, is area M encapsulating the suburban Dallas-Fort Worth market (38.41% hospitalizations out of total capacity).
•tleffler@mysoutex.com•