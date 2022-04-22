The Bee County Commissioners Court is closing in on finalizing a plan for a new emergency operations center after a special called meeting on April 4.
The new building will be constructed from scratch where the arena previously stood at the Bee County Expo Center. The old Langley Building was considered for the new EOC; however, the Commissioners Court determined that the cost of renovating the building would be more than just constructing a new building.
During the meeting, the Commissioners Court looked over the preliminary drawings of the project. After a few tweaks to the design, the Commissioners Court agreed on the final design.
The new design will be reviewed by an engineer who will present the final design and a contract for the Commissioners Court to approve.
Pct. 1 Kristofer Linney hopes to see the contract ready for the April 25 meeting. If the Commissioners Court approves the design and contract, construction would begin in short order.
The EOC building was the only item on the agenda for this special meeting.
