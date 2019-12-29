County looks to take back restaurant inspections

BEEVILLE – Bee County could soon be conducting restaurant inspections for the city again.
County Judge Stephanie Moreno was granted approval from county commissioners Friday to begin negotiating with the city for funding of this health and safety enforcement position.
“I was approached by City Manager Joe Montez that they lost their department head for code enforcement, which handles health inspections,” she said. “And they also lost the second person who works in that department who was handling the health inspections.
“Mr. Montez was not city manager at the time the city decided to pull health inspections from us.”
In 2016, the city decided that the requested increase of costs from the county for its handling of these inspections was excessive.
Then City Manager Jack Hamlett told the councilmen that the city would be able to handle it cheaper than what was being requested by the county.
Moreno told commissioners that she explained what occurred to Montez at the time, saying the workload, occurring primarily within the city limits, then was enough that a full-time position was needed — which required the increase in costs to the city.
“We asked the city to pay for that position,” she said. “They didn’t want to. At the time, they were only paying half of the position.”
She added that Montez was agreeable to this arrangement in which the city would pay for the salary of the position and the county would then handle the cost of equipment, office space, training and other related expenses.
“There was indication that they’re six months to a year behind on health inspections, possibly longer,” Moreno said. “We don’t know.
“There hasn’t been a whole lot of communication from the city side to (County Community Affairs Director Johnny Carabajal). So this is an unknown.”
Commissioner Dennis DeWitt reminded the court that while the county can handle emergencies in the interim, no inspections can occur until the agreement is signed by the city.
“We will have to go back and re-establish the relationship with all these restaurants,” he said. “It’s going to be a lot of work.
“I know for a while they contracted with a company out of Corpus to drive to Beeville and do the inspections and it was extremely expensive for a restaurant.”
He added that some aspects of the job also will need updating.
“I looked at the fee structure from the city last night,” he said. “In my opinion, it is overpriced.
“I know Mr. Carabajal is going to bring us a new fee structure.”
It is apparent, DeWitt said, in some of the businesses affected that employees have become lax without these inspections.
“Eating out as much as my wife and I do, the first thing I look at is the back of the restaurant to see what’s going on,” said DeWitt, a former health inspector. “I can tell they have not been inspected.
“You look at the headgear they are supposed to have on and they don’t have it on.
“That’s a simple thing to correct.”
Moreno offered her appreciation for this joint effort.
“I am thankful that we finally have a city council willing to share resources,” she said. “We haven’t always had that.”
“Our doors are always open and will always be open,” Commissioner Ken Haggard added.
“It is not only going to benefit the city but the whole community,” Carabajal said. “This is what we have been looking forward to doing.”
