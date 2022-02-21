The Bee County Commissioners Court held a special meeting regarding the potential selection of a second county medical examiner.
This request came from Pct. 2 Commissioner Dennis DeWitt, who opened the discussion during the Feb. 10 meeting.
DeWitt stated that this subject came up when officers asked him where they should take bodies if they could not take them to Corpus Christi in Nueces County.
DeWitt said that the next closest location for an autopsy if Corpus Christi is not available is Lockhart.
“What we are here for today is to talk about the possibilities of what we can do,” said DeWitt.
There was a correction given that just because a justice of the peace precinct asks for an inquest does not mean that an autopsy was performed.
An inquest is a pronunciation of death where the date and time is noted. The noting of a date and time of death does not necessitate an autopsy in all cases.
The issues that could arise, should Corpus Christi be unavailable, were of great interest to the Commissioners Court.
While the Commissioners Court discussed looking for another nearby medical examiner, there was also discussion of getting a medical examiner based in Bee County. It was noted however that this would be a large undertaking.
All members of the court, including justice of the peace and the sheriff, were allowed to discuss the situation.
The meeting was mainly informational for the commissioners. Judge Trace Morrill noted that with the information provided to them regarding their different options, there was still a lot more digging that needed to be done. No motions were made and it was decided that this would become an ongoing matter until a solution was found or a final motion was made and passed.
