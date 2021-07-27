County commissioners are finally moving forward with the help of legal counsel to correct HVAC issues at the Robert L. Horn Jail that led to the state listing the facility as out of compliance with state standards.
During a regularly scheduled commissioners court meeting, a room full of visitors was asked to step out while commissioners, Sheriff Alden Southmayd, Chief Deputy Ronnie Jones and legal counsel for the court met in executive session.
The private session lasted for about an hour and no updates or details were provided once the court reconvened for public session.
County Judge Trace Morrill said that due to attorney-client privilege, the confidentiality of communications will remain private and limited information would be provided regarding the current status of the jail and the Carlos Carrizales Jr. Law Enforcement Center.
As of July 16, the jail remains on the list of non-compliant jails according to the Texas Commission on Jail Standards (TCJS).
The TCJS cited four violations in its most recent inspection, including one that stated “temperature levels shall be reasonably maintained between 65 degrees Fahrenheit and 85 degrees Fahrenheit in occupied areas.”
“It was determined the HVAC system has not worked as designed since the facility was populated nor have repairs been made,” said TCJS Inspector Jennifer Shumake in the jail inspection report.
“The new jail and sheriff’s office continue to have persistent HVAC, primarily humidity, issues,” said Judge Morrill in a statement provided to the Bee-Picayune. “The TCJS and county has identified these as priority issues to get resolved quickly. The county has incurred substantial additional cost just recently to put into place a temporary fix after our architects, engineers and construction company refused to shoulder the burden.”
Last month, the court approved a temporary plan of action which included utilizing 100% outside air pretreat units to supply 55-degree Fahrenheit air to each of the 12 rooftop units at their outdoor air sections.
The costs for the units as noted by Aggreko is $19,333 per month, plus $15,824 for installation and $6,900 in fuel costs, for an estimated total of $202,989 for six months.
The portable shop fans and dehumidifiers that the Texas Commission on Jail Standards (TCJS) said were unacceptable – and were the county’s first attempt at a temporary solution – will be removed.
The temporary plan did not include any mention of whether the county would ever be able to recoup the cost of the temporary solution.
Judge Morrill refused to comment further on cost-related issues.
He did confirm that the court’s legal counsel did receive the long-awaited report from a third-party company, HMG and Associates Inc., which was brought in to determine both the problem and the solution for the unacceptable temperatures and humidity at the jail.
Judge Morrill refused to share the report’s findings at this time, or any details of their next course of action.
“From our perspective, responsibility aside, a proper functioning HVAC system is necessary for the health and safety of our employees and inmates,” he said in his statement.
In a previous interview, Sheriff Southmayd confirmed that inmates have turned in grievances related to the heat and humidity, but said they “understand the situation” and that no injuries or serious illness had resulted from the issues from inmates or employees.
“In addition to taking necessary action on an acceptable temporary fix, the county has also retained legal counsel and expert assistance, separate and apart from the various entities and professionals involved with the initial design and construction of the new jail and sheriff’s office, and we reserve all rights, claims, demands, causes of action, and damages, available at law or in equity, to which the county may be entitled,” concluded Judge Morrill in a statement.
Aggreko was on site Monday morning (July 12) installing units at the jail.
Morrill provided an additional statement near the end of last week when asked about temperature improvements in the facility.
“The temporary units continue to improve the environment inside the jail and sheriff’s office,” said Judge Morrill. “We knew it would take several days to see the improvement and we expect continued improvement in the days to come through the use of the Aggreko units.”
•arivera@mysoutex.com•