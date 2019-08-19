County opts to demolish jail once new facility finished

BEEVILLE – The county jail and sheriff’s office will be torn down once the new facility is finished.
This decision, unanimous by Bee County commissioners Monday morning, Aug. 12, came after a discussion of various scenarios for this aging structure.
“My concern is we get out of there, and it sits there vacant,” said Commissioner Sammy Farias.
Completion of the facility is expected soon as contractors are behind schedule. Once ready, the deputies and inmates will make the move, leaving the old building vacant.
Insurance and utilities on the old jail will continue to mount, though, even without anyone using the building.
“We cannot transfer that burden onto taxpayers,” Farias said.
The city has expressed interest in using the building, though.
“We were contacted by the city requesting to see if the police department can use it,” said County Judge Stephanie Moreno.
The sheriff’s office portion of the building is considered to be in the best shape, but even it was pointed out to have construction issues.
“The jail has a lot of issues,” said Sheriff Alden Southmayd. “That is why we are moving out of it.
“The front half is in better shape. But it’s not great.”
Use of the office space would only be a stopgap measure for the city.
“The police department is running out of room,” Southmayd said. “This might give them a year or two or three.
“This was just an olive branch to buy them some time.”
Cost to demolish the building is expected to run about $185,000, based on one initial bid.
“It’s extremely tough trying to get bids right now,” Farias said. “We just got one this morning that we were working on for two weeks.
“If we wait until the last minute, we’re going to be sitting with an empty building for months.”
Commissioner Dennis DeWitt mentioned that some equipment in the jail could be used by neighboring counties.
“The toilets are worth $10,000 each because of the way they are made and being stainless steel,” DeWitt said. “The other sheriffs can utilize some of this equipment.”
Like the others, DeWitt wasn’t in favor of continued use of the building, in part because of the amount of money it would take to make the necessary repairs.
“My whole philosophy on this is, we looked at the jail,” DeWitt said, and we told the taxpayers this jail is bad shape.
“It’s going to take a lot of money to keep it going. It’s falling apart.
“In my opinion, we shouldn’t be considering anything but demolishing it.”
Jason Collins is the editor at the Bee-Picayune