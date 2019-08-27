County proposes minimal tax rate increase

BEEVILLE – County leaders are asking for less than a penny more in taxes this year — primarily funding state required programs.
County Tax Assessor-Collector Linda Bridge told commissioners Monday that the proposed tax rate of $0.67782, per $100,000 property value, will place them at the rollback rate.
This will bring in $11,355,804, which is $968,921 more than had the county gone with the effective rate — the amount required to bring in the same taxes as last year.
“The budget does include increases in salaries for anyone that is not at their benchmark except supervisors and elected officials,” said County Judge Stephanie Moreno. “We also included the new positions that are needed for the jail.”
Construction of the new jail means that additional employees will be needed for staffing.
In all, it will take about 16 new jailers to staff the $25 million jail and sheriff’s office. Coupled with additional dispatchers to ensure two on every shift, this amounts to about $700,000 in additional funding that is needed. The amount is included in this year’s budget.
The state’s unfunded mandate, Moreno has said in the past, continue to tax the budget of the county as commissioners work to maintain the programs and services offered here.
While she isn’t opposed to the programs, it is the lack of state funding that concerns the judge.
Thanks to the court’s effort to reduce costs in other areas of county operations, the additional amount required to fund these programs hasn’t been significant to taxpayers.
“The county has seen significant savings over the last several years in the operations of the county jail,” Moreno said, after the initial budget meetings wrapped up earlier. “We have saved money in jail food, inmate medical and mental health transports.”
Included in this year’s tax rate is funding for the jail. Repayment of that loan began in 2017 when the court increased taxes 17 cents.
Construction is set to be finished soon with the project coming in below budget.
Two public hearings on the tax rate are being called, both at 5:30 p.m. on Aug. 26 and Sept. 4. Both meetings will be held in the first floor courtroom of the courthouse.
