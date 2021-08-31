The county commissioners unanimously proposed to increase the county tax rate for next fiscal year.
The proposed rate is a 3.359% increase from last year and largely due to lower county values, which the county appraisal district claimed was due to the number of protests this year.
The proposed tax rate is 72.903 cents per $100 valuation.
Earlier in the meeting, Elections Administrator Laura Warnix asked the court to revisit her department’s section in the budget concerning salaries and size.
Warnix said, as of now, there are 16,000 registered voters, a 1,500 person increase since her appointment in 2017.
She said there has always been a need for an experienced three-person department, and this year’s responsibilities of re-districting, mass mailout and primary vote would only be more difficult.
Warnix asked that the court revisit her salary and travel allowance and asked for her first raise since being employed with the county for six years, to $43,000.
Chief Deputy Ronnie Jones with the Bee County Sheriff’s Office also asked the court to reconsider a raise for the position of sergeant jailer.
Jones also requested that jailers begin at $30,000 instead of the current rate of $25,000 before eventually moving up to the $30,000 budgeted amount after licensure.
Jones said this would help with recruiting and retention and the need to fill spots in case of sickness, such as COVID-19 diagnosis.
“We had asked this at a previous budget meeting and never received a response,” stated County Judge Trace Morrill. “It will be germane for purposes of next year’s budget, I would like to know what the Texas Commission on Jail Standards requirement is for the Bee County Jail as for as staffing goes.”
Judge Morrill said the court would like to find a different way to accommodate salary requests rather than “a huge across-the-board-raise” and mentioned that previously the sheriff’s office declined to reduce the number of jail staff, currently at 35, in fear of the court never reinstating those positions.
Jones also asked that dispatchers salary match the new jailer salary.
Lastly, he asked for overtime and comp time to get paid out more frequently.
“Because of COVID and the shortage in the jail right now we are running up the comp time,” he said. “They can’t use their vacation days until they use their comp time.”
The court set the public hearing date for the proposed Bee County budget for the 2021-2022 fiscal year for Tuesday, Sept. 7 at 5:30 p.m.
