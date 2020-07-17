BEEVILLE – Bee County recently received $210,331 from the federally funded Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act, also known as the CARES Act.
The commissioners court, during a special meeting July 6, voted to use some of that money to hire a dedicated employee who would take on duties related only to COVID-19. They would be paid at a rate comparable to a clerk,, which is $25,000 per year. The action is pending a review by the county’s human resources department.
“All they could do is work with COVID-19, so I can’t take that employee and say ‘You’re my assistant emergency management coordinator,’” said Emergency Management Coordinator Mike Willow said after the meeting. “For instance, they can work at the check in station, they could man the hotline or work at the testing center.”
The employee only would work for the county until Dec. 31, unless they find work elsewhere in the county structure, he said.
And such a worker cannot come soon enough for Bee County, as the COVID-19-related workload shows no signs of decreasing. As of July 9, the county had 96 recorded cases of the virus, with 57 of those cases being confirmed from June 30 to July 8. Those cases do not count employees or inmates from the county’s three Texas Department of Criminal Justice prisons.
According to TDCJ’s online dashboard, there are two active and five recovered cases among offenders housed in the McConnell Unit. With regard to employees, there are eight active and two recovered cases.
At the Garza East Unit, there are two offenders listed as recovered. There are three employees with active cases, two who are considered as recovered.
As more area residents realize the coronavirus is going to be staying for a while, Willow said Bee County’s COVID-19 hotline remains busy fielding calls from people within the county and from surrounding ones.
“My hotline is off the charts ... I get 70, 80, maybe 100 calls a day from people asking what to do,” he said. “The answer is the same as when we first started this thing, because nobody listened back then.”
The drive-thru testing site at the Bee County Expo Center continues to see a steady flow of people, Willow said. And 375 tests were administered during a walk-up testing event held June 29.
As numbers of people who have been infected with the virus continue to grow, and additional information comes to light about COVID-19, there is a lot that remains the same.
“The bottom line is that its’s my job to project calm and common sense,” Willow said. “The rules to battle COVID-19 are the as they were in the beginning – wash your hands, wear a mask, practice social distancing and use common sense.”
William J. Gibbs Jr. is a reporter at the Bee-Picayune and can be reached at 361-358-5220, or by email at wgibbs@mysoutex.com.