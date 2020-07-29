BEEVILLE – According to the Bee County Judge’s Office, 10 additional residents have tested positive for COVID-19.
The Texas Department of State Health Services reports that seven county residents have died from the virus. However, DSHS does not provide any further information about these patients.
The age range of the newest cases span from a girl younger than 9 to a woman in her 90s. This brings the total number of cases – excluding inmates in the county’s three Texas Department of Criminal Justice prisons – as of July 27 to 341.
With regard to the TDCJ prisons, according to the department’s online dashboard, the McConnell Unit as of July 29 had 38 offenders with active cases, eight listed as recovered. Among employees, there were 57 active cases and eight listed as recovered.
At the Garza East Unit, there are 11 employees and seven offenders listed as active cases. There are currently no offenders and six employees are considered to be recovered.
The neighboring Garza West Unit reports 15 active offender cases, eight who have recovered. There also are eight active employee cases and nine recovered employees.
The county’s COVID-19 hotline, 361-492-5981, remains open to answer coronavirus questions and conduct pre-screening interviews for the drive-through testing facility.