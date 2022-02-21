Justice at the best of times is a long process filled with many pitfalls, hiccups and situations that can lengthen the process. Add to that a global pandemic and the situation can become hard to navigate.
While many criminal courts throughout the country continue to play catch-up in their docket, the district courts that make up Bee County have managed to remain on track. This is in no small part to the quick thinking and actions of everyone involved.
“The first advantage that we have is that we live and work in rural communities,” said 36th District Court Judge Starr Bauer. “So, even though we do have large gatherings from time to time, there’s just a lot of space. We don’t have the COVID rates the larger cities do. Even given that, I honestly think we are blessed with a population that realizes the importance of keeping the courthouse open and the ramifications to our communities if we do not.”
According to Bauer, courthouse closures are a major cause of the slowdown in the court system. These closures can even have far reaching consequences.
“If your courthouse isn’t open and you’re not having hearings and conducting trials, the men and women who have been arrested stay in jail,” said Bauer. “If they have no more room, they cannot arrest offenders and the offenders stay out in the communities.”
The judges recognized these potential consequences and dedicated themselves and their courts to staying open throughout the pandemic.They only suffered a single week-long closure in February 2020.
The district courts had Zoom made available to them so they could conduct court hearings.
“It took us a week to get that implemented in our office,” said Bauer. “The next week we continued with our normal dockets but they were done remotely.”
Bauer was surprised to find that criminals who were sentenced to incarceration reported to the Sheriff’s Office themselves. Bauer said it rarely happened where a virtually sentenced individual went on the run.
During this time, auxiliary courtrooms were commissioned by the court.
Janna Whatley, the 343rd District judge, indicated that these auxiliary courtrooms were used to help keep the courts healthy. Along with these auxiliary courtrooms, jurors and courtroom personnel are kept safe through the county custodial staff.
“The staff has been down there since I’ve been up here in the chambers and cleaning the room for the next set of litigants who are going to show up this afternoon,” said Whatley. “Then they’ll have it cleaned again tomorrow. ... We are letting individuals make the choice on if they wish to be masked. It’s not a problem to the courts one way or another. Everybody has their own health decisions and we hope they make it appropriately for their own families.”
Judge Patrick Flanigan, who presides over the 156th District Court, attributes the current state of the court to more than just a virtual environment and Zoom.
“We’ve been back almost exclusively in the court with in-person proceedings, including jury trials, for some time now,” said Flanigan. “We’ve been able to avoid, through some innovations, shutting down our jury processes by utilizing the Bee County Expo Center to be able to do jury selections while also having the ability to follow social distancing protocol.”
Flanigan said that the Bee County courthouse also has large rooms that allow for adequate social distance during proceedings.
Flanigan can only speculate as to exact reasons why other counties have had issues keeping up. However, he does note that every county has different challenges that Bee County has not had to face.
“The pandemic has not hit everyone uniformly,” said Flanigan. “Some places, because of how the pandemic has affected them, they’ve got directions from their county health authority, county judges and even county sheriff’s department. ... It ebbs and flows. Some times are better than others for some jurisdictions just like some weeks and months have been better for us. Trying to take care of the public safety first and foremost is the consideration that we’ve got.”
The three district courts cooperate with their counties to keep their dockets moving.
All three of the judges are proud of how justice continues to be served in a timely manner despite these trying times.
“I feel very good about it,” said Flanigan. “... But I’m also very proud of all the folks that have been intimately involved in this, from the judges and the court reporters to the clerks to the bailiffs to the jail staff to the attorneys to their clients that are involved in the cases. ... Justice that gets delayed unreasonably and without good cause is frankly a denial of justice. As much as we can avoid having justice delayed, it’s good for the community and it’s good for all the parties involved whether it’s a criminal or a civil case.”
•mtamez@mysoutex.com•