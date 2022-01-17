Bee County COVID-19 Risk Mitigation Coordinator Michael Willow is once again calling for county residents to follow four simple steps to help slow the spread of the disease.
Willow confirmed last week that, much like the rest of the world, Bee County has seen an uptick in active cases of COVID-19 as the omicron variant spreads.
“The folks who are being affected are mostly people who have not been vaccinated,” Willow said.
“While some of the infected people have been vaccinated, they have breakout cases, which is milder than the delta variant,” he added.
Willow said that finding testing kits at stores is “almost impossible” and that local pharmacy testing areas are seeing longer lines.
Wait times at Christus Spohn Beeville are also significantly longer because of the spike in cases, Bee County Judge Trace Morrill said during an interview last week.“The good news is we know what we can do to stop the spread of this uptick of cases,” Willow said. “Wear a mask, practice social distancing, wash your hands and avoid large crowds.
“Just those four steps will darn near stop the spread.”
Willow said that, as of Jan. 5, there are 230 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the county.
That number grew by 70 in a matter of just one day. On Jan. 4, Willow said the case count was at 160. It is also nearly quadruple the number than was confirmed in late December.
According to numbers provided by Christus Spohn’s Michael Tyran, as of Jan. 5, six patients are hospitalized with COVID-19 in the county, but none are on ventilators.
Since the outbreak of the pandemic in early 2020, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services, the county has seen more than 4,7000 confirmed cases of the disease, which is defined by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention as “a person who has tested positive through a molecular test that looks for the virus’s genetic material.”
The county has also seen more than 900 probable cases, which the CDC defines as “a person who has either tested positive through an antigen test or has a combination of symptoms and a known exposure to someone with COVID-19 without a more likely diagnosis.”
The DSHS database also shows 137 fatalities in the county as a result of COVID-19.
Statewide, the DSHS database shows 4,053,497 confirmed cases, 839,107 probable cases and 75,014 fatalities.
Bee County’s rapid testing site remains open at the Expo Center at the Bee County Fairgrounds. Testing is held from 2-6 p.m. on Mondays and from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Wednesdays and Fridays. No appointment is necessary for testing.
Vaccinations, according to Willow, are available at Walmart, H-E-B, Walgreens and TLC Pharmacy. Vaccinations are also available from 8 a.m. to noon on Thursdays at the DSHS Beeville field office located at 1770 W. Corpus Christi St.
The county’s COVID-19 hotline is also still active and can be reached by calling 361-492-5981.
BISD case count up
Beeville ISD Superintendent Travis Fanning said that the case count at the district was nearly double than what it had been before the holiday break during the latest round of testing at the schools.
Fanning said 37 positive cases were found out of the more than 100 people who tested at the district.
Before the holiday break, the district had approximately 20 positive cases, Fanning said.
Pettus ISD Superintendent Mike Homann said his district has not yet seen a spike in cases with just four active cases across all grade levels.
Skidmore-Tynan ISD Superintendent Richard Waterhouse said his district had seven cases as of Jan. 7 and are awaiting the test results on a handful of other suspected cases.
The superintendents of the county’s other school districts did not respond to requests for case counts at their districts by press time.
