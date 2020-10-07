BEEVILLE – Bee County is starting the new fiscal year with a balanced budget that largely mirrors last year’s spending plan.
At its Sept. 21 special meeting, the Bee County Commissioners Court voted unanimously in favor adopting a $14,865,117 budget, which is estimated to raise just $209,274 more revenue from taxes than last year’s budget. Bee County Judge Trace Morrill said that while officials had to hold off on some important projects for the coming year, the spending plan provides the revenue necessary to continue providing the same level of services, maintenance and upkeep as in previous budgets...
Read more in our weekly edition. Click to Subscribe or call 361-343-5226.
https://coastalbendpublishing.com/mysoutexmembership/subscribe/