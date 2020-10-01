BEEVILLE – Tax bills in Bee County will see a slight increase this year.
The Bee County Commissioners Court was set to adopt the 2020-21 budget at its Sept. 21 meeting. This was after County Judge Trace Morrill – who under state statute is the county’s budget officer – tasked department heads with shaving 3 1/2 percent from their budgets. These were not across-the-board cuts, however, as he said some expenditures were necessary purchases that could not be cut – such as a few pieces of new equipment for the road and bridge department.
But the thrifty measures resulted in trimming $250,000 to $300,000 from the maintenance and operation side of the budget, Morrill said. Still, expenditures exceed revenues, so the $14,865,117 spending plan was balanced by transferring $575,000 from the county’s reserves.
“There’s no single line item that I say reaches an overall meaningful impact on the budget,” Morrill said.
A cost over which officials have little control – employee health insurance – continues to rise as Morrill said the county is pressed with continuing to provide incentives to maintain good, quality workers. He said the insurance premiums, which will increase by approximately 5 percent, are the single largest cost in the budget.
Bee County covers the cost of individual health insurance coverage for each of its employees. Those wishing to add their children or spouses to the Blue Cross Blue Shield plan do so at their own expense.
