County using reserves to pay portion of jail construction

BEEVILLE – County leaders are dipping into reserves to balance their budget this year, but it is only to fund one-time expenses related to the new jail’s construction.
“There are a few expenses for the new jail that are one-time expenses that made more sense falling into the maintenance and operations side of the budget as opposed to rolling into the bond,” said County Judge Stephanie Moreno. “I would never present a budget that used the reserve balance for ongoing expenses such as payroll.
“The one-time expenses funded for the coming year were primarily the cost of equipment for the new jailers – riot gear, radios, etc.
“We also pulled money from our reserve to pay for the demolition of the current jail facility.
“We originally discussed using the money we made on the interest of the bond, but because we have not completed the jail, I’ve asked the commissioners to hold off on spending those funds until we pay for the entire cost of construction.”
The current jail and sheriff’s office are being replaced with a new $25 million facility just south of its current location.
Commissioners previously discussed what should be done with the old jail once it is vacated.
Last month, commissioners approved demolition of the facility, saying that it was, structurally, too costly to fix.
The cost of this razing will come from money the county has saved over the years.
Commissioner Carlos Salazar reminded the county officials that they have a little more than four months of financing in their reserves. Three months is the suggestion.
“We have a very healthy reserve,” Moreno said in agreement. “I do not believe our taxpayers give us their hard-earned money to keep it in the bank.
“After this transfer, we are projected to maintain more than 4.5 months of operating expenses in our reserve, which is more than the best practices standard of three months.”
Commissioner Ken Haggard added that in the past nine years, the county has been able to build this reserve and ensure it is able to fund its programs.
“We were in the hole $1.8 million when we started nine years ago,” Commissioner Dennis DeWitt said. “We were cutting equipment, cutting programs.”
Funding for this budget will come from a tax rate of $0.67782 per $100 property valuation which is a 9.9 percent increase over last year’s rate.
This will bring in $11,355,804, which is $968,921 more than had the county gone with the effective rate — the amount required to bring in the same amount in taxes as last year.
Included in that is $75,859 raised because of new property added to the tax rolls.