County will declare disaster

Bee County officials have taken the preliminary steps in declaring disaster in response to some landowners’ concerns about border security and illegal immigration.
During a special called commissioners court meeting, Bee County Judge Trace Morrill said he wanted to open with a discussion about any border issues and that, fortunately, the county has not been as badly impacted as surrounding counties.
“I’d like to think it’s because of the work of our law enforcement,” said Judge Morrill. “I have spoken to the sheriff’s office several times and it’s my understanding that we don’t have those issues here. I believe if there was a real problem they would have told us.”
Judge Morrill said there was a number of different ways to write the declaration, but that this was the beginning of a conversation and nothing was set in stone.
As Sheriff Alden Southmayd addressed the court, he held a copy of what he said was one of the “many versions of declarations out there” but that he did not feel comfortable claiming the same type of disaster for Bee County.
“We are not in a crisis,” he said. “Some of the claims on here, for example, saying we are overwhelmed – we are not overwhelmed. I do recognize that our state and nation are in a crisis, but we are not. And I’m not sure if this is something we really need to do.”
Sheriff Southmayd said he had consulted with the San Patricio County Sheriff’s Office, but that San Patricio County – as well as Refugio County – had yet to declare disaster.
Sheriff Southmayd and Beeville Police Chief Robert Bridge attended Gov. Greg Abbot’s border security summit in Del Rio Texas on June 10.
According to a map displayed at the summit, only 34 counties have officially declared disaster with the governor’s office, which officially declared at statewide disaster on May 31.
McMullen and Goliad counties, which both declared disaster in April, were the only nearby counties shown on that map, but Live Oak, Karnes, Atascosa, La Salle, Bexar, Wilson and DeWitt counties have also declared disaster in either May or June.
Although the governor’s declaration directly calls for a response from the federal government and specifically addresses “numerous reports of farmers, ranchers, and other Texans suffering property damage to crops, livestock, ranch fences and homes,” Sheriff Southmayd expressed concerns about causing disruption in their current federal grants such as Stonegarden, and possibly in the future.
“There’s a lot of misinformation out there,” he said. “We don’t know how this declaration will benefit us or not. I think we should, but we should also change some of these words first.”
Precinct 2 Commissioner Dennis DeWitt shared that residents in his precinct have expressed an “overwhelming sense” to him that they wanted the county’s help and were upset. He insisted that the court approve the declaration as a draft, pending “wordsmithing” by Judge Morrill and accept the final draft to be presented on June 28.
Emergency Management Director Ryan Garza also shared that people had expressed they wanted alerts about bailouts through the new public information app and that he would be willing to help keep records of incidents and resources exhausted.
“We want to be able to provide meaningful and practical support and help solve these issues in a meaningful way,” said Judge Morrill. “If the people want us to do this then we should move forward and do it for the people.”
Editor’s note: In a previous article by the Bee-Picayune, it was stated that both San Patricio and Refugio counties had declared disaster. That information was incorrect. Both counties were listed on a map that showed counties that have reported high levels of illegal immigration activity and have discussed the possibility of declaring disaster.
