Course closure on par with others

BEEVILLE – The city of Beeville has followed the lead of its big sibling up north in shuttering its city-owned golf course as a safety precaution in the face of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The city first announced a closure of Veterans Memorial Park and the golf course for the Easter weekend before extending the closure of the park’s playscapes and golf course for an indefinite period.
Beeville Mayor Pro Tem Benny Puente Jr. said the city took its cue from the city of San Antonio, which ordered the closure of golf courses on April 3.
“I didn’t want out-of-towners getting tempted to come to Beeville because our golf course was open,” Puente said. “As bad as at that sounds, I just didn’t want the course to be open and it just be an invitation for people from out of town to come to Beeville just because of the possibility of them spreading their germs here.
“Everyone is on edge about that.”
Puente said that he had received at least half a dozen complaints from members of the community, including business owners who wanted to know why they were forced to close but the course remained open.
He said he originally told those folks that golf was an outdoor activity and that the government actually encouraged cities and counties to keep the park systems open to the public.
However, it was quickly brought to Puente’s attention that the golfers were not abiding by social distancing protocols.
“They took pictures of them grouping up in certain spots. It just looked bad,” he said.
The plan, Puente said, tentatively put in place on April 7 to close the course for just the Easter weekend was quickly amended when the first case of COVID-19 in Bee County was confirmed the following day.
“That scared (Mayor Frank Dominguez Jr.),” Puente said.
“We were going to open it up Monday (April 13), but the mayor and (City Manager John Benson) decided to keep it closed for right now.”
The city, according to Puente, is planning on taking advantage of the closure to perform some much-needed maintenance to the dilapidated facility.
“What are plans are, and we’ve been working on this for the last two years, is to redo all the plumbing in the golf course, all of the water lines and all of the sprinkler heads and all of the satellite boxes that control the sprinkler system,” he said. “We’re going to redo the whole thing.”
He estimated the city had about $80,000 in reserves that is earmarked for maintenance to the course and that some other work has already started, including the trimming of trees and some cosmetic improvements to the clubhouse.
“We’ve been needing to do this awhile,” Puente said.
Beeville’s other golf course, the private Beeville Country Club, is also closed indefinitely.
It shut down operations at the same time as the city-owned course in response to Gov. Greg Abbott’s statement that golf courses are considered non-essential businesses.
Abbott’s original order was unclear on the status of golf courses, but the governor, in a conference call with local leaders from across the state on April 7, stated that golf courses should not be considered essential businesses under his March 31 executive order.
The City of Corpus Christi, however, is actively ignoring that statement and a verbal order from Nueces County Judge Barbara Canales to shutter its golf courses for the time being.
As of press time, the city’s two courses, Lozano Golf Center and Oso Beach Municipal Golf Course, remained open with City Manager Peter Zanoni saying that Canales’ order was only a verbal change to her original written order and that the city is only required to follow the written order.
