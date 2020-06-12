BEEVILLE – County leaders named Michelle Matus to replace outgoing tax assessor/collector Linda Bridge.
Matus is running for this position on the Republican ticket in the November election.
Matus serves now as a deputy clerk in the office under Bridge. Bridge is scheduled to retire June 30 with Matus taking over July 1.
Bridge announced earlier that she did not intend to seek this position again having served since 2009 as head of this office where she worked for 19 years.
“Ms. Matus is the right person for the job,” said Commissioner Dennis DeWitt following the court’s meeting May 25 when the appointment occurred. “We feel Ms. Matus has the energy to continue what Mrs. Bridge has done and move the tax office forward.”
As of now, Matus has garnered no opposition, but that could change if someone files as a write-in candidate for the November election.
Matus will serve through the end of this year. The winner of the November election will then take over the duties of this office on Jan. 1.